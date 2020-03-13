Second Coronavirus case in Nigeria tests Negative, to be discharged alongside 40 contacts

The second confirmed case of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) has tested negative, Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire said on Monday in Abuja.

Ehanire while addressing newsmen explained that the second case, a contact of the Italian business man who brought the virus into Nigeria which tested positive on March 8 is now testing negative for the virus.

“This means that he has cleared the virus and will be allowed to go home,” the minister said.

The minister added that the index case, the Italian businesss man is clinically stable and has improved and will therefore be allowed to go in few days.

“As at today, 13th March, Nigeria has recorded still just two cases of covid-19 with no death, one case is now negative. The index case ia clinically stable and is much improved, and will be discharged early next week,” Ehanire said.

The minister further informed that all contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will be allowed to go home and rejoin Society after 14 days of follow up with no symptoms.

Ehanire noted that between 7 Jan and 12 march 2020, a total of 42 people who met the case definition have been screened for covid-19 in six states to include Edo Lagos, Ogun, Yobe, rivers, Kano and the FCT, of which forty tested negative and two were confirmed positive ( the index case and the contact of the index case).

The minister also informed that the group of four students and their teacher who flew into Lagos from the USA have tested negative, but will still be in self isolation for 14 days.

He also informed that following the declaration of the Covid-19 as a pandemic and increasing spread in some countries, the federal government have begun aa review of its own case definition.

He however said Nigeria will not place travel ban on any country including current with high burden or flights, neither will Nigeria place ban on any activity.

Ehanire said that there will be no need for a travel ban explaining that other countries taking it are taking in line with their own situation. He said Nigeria’s situation and risk is low and would not require such measures.

He added that people there is also a lot of self restriction on travel and movement by Nigerians already and government is also monitoring closely.

On whether the country will ramp up preparedness and response following rapid spread across the globe, the minister said government will continue to take economical measures, to prevent waste or incure economic loss for the country.

“The situation decides measures and as for now, we don’t want to take measures that are excessive and incure costs that will go to waste, we want to take measures that are tailor-made. We dont want to create over-capacity,” the minister said.

On the ongoing cross-border transmission of yellow fever the minister instructed Nigerians to obtain a yellow fever vaccination and show proof of vaccination before embarking on any international travel and upon return from international travel.