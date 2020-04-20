Rivers unseals Carveton premises in Port Harcourt, says company begged the govt

On a day a new Police Commissioner arrived Port Harcourt to replace the one that helped to arrest the Carveton pilots and passengers, the Rivers State reopened the sealed Carveton Helicopters premises in the state capital.

The governor, Nyesom Wike, had said last week Friday that the chief executive of the company had called to plead with him and to pledge better conduct henceforth. The governor had stated on televised press briefing that he asked the company to put their appeal in writing and that they did.

By Monday, April 20, 2020, the governor was said to have signed an order unsealing the premises and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the professor of law, Zaccheus Adangor, effected the unsealing.

The unsealing coincided with the taking over ceremonies at the Police headquarters on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, where Joseph Gobum Mukan took over from Mustapha Dandaura as Commissioner of Police.

The governor had insisted that the federal powers were not enough for the pilots to discharge passengers in Port Harcourt in alleged contravention of a state ban on inflow of passengers.

In unsealing the Carveton premises, the Attorney-General said this followed an apology and commitment to be of good conduct. “We have unsealed the business premises of Carveton Helicopters. Gov Wike gave the approval today. The chairman of Obio/Akpor local council was directed to unseal it.

“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their business premises have been unsealed.

“We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct.”