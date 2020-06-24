Post-Covid-19: Kano plans new partnership with OPS to revive the economy

The Kano State government says it is planning a partnership with the Organized Private Sector (OPS), as part of its post –Covid-19 economic recovery strategy, aimed at expanding the key sectors of the economy.

The Gezawa Commodity Market which is currently under development has been identified as one of the key sectors that the government will be partnering in expanding economic development post-Covid-19.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who made this disclosure, when he paid a working visit to the market which Gezawa, which is situated 52 kilometers outside Kano, acknowledged the huge economic benefits of the commodity market.

According to the governor, the state government will be collaborating actively with the management of commodity market in its quest to make the agricultural sector the major driver of the state economy.

“This kind of global economic center is one of the core sectors that my administration wants fully maximized in our Post-Covid-19 economic recovery strategy.

“The state government and the management of the market would work together in a good synergy for the overall economic development of the state, in this regard,” he stated.

Governor Ganduje noted that the market which is designed to be a global platform for trading in commodities, such as sesame, groundnuts and other items will go a long way in providing jobs along the value chains.

He pointed out that the water plant provided in the market has the capacity to supply water to the entire Gezawa town and a good road network has been built to connect as well as make the market visible to other parts of the country.

In the same vein, the governor revealed that the market has and is equipped with firefighting equipment, and modern security infrastructure to enhance the safety of people that will be transacting business in it.

“We must not forget to thank President Muhammadu Buhari whose policy on economic diversification has enhanced the production of more essential commodities, like rice, millet, and others.

“If Nigerians have not gone back to farming the many restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation we have at hand, such as the closure of the air and seaports, the nation would be facing food crisis in the country,” he added

The Gezawa Commodity Market with over 600 single and executive shops, when completed will be providing employment over 2,000 Nigerians.