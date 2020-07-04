Oyo records two COVID-19 deaths, first delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre

Oyo state on Friday recorded two COVID-19 related deaths. Governor Seyi Makinde who disclosed this via his official twitter handle Saturday morning said “sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths, so, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is now fourteen.

Makinde who is Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force also revealed that “we had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo. The mother and baby are doing well.

In a series of tweets, the government announced that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1) and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

He added that the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as Friday is 1451.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath” he added