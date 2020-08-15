COVID-19 deaths rises to 32 in Oyo as total discharged patients now 1530

The number of COVID-19 related deaths has risen to thirty-two in Oyo State.

In a series of tweets on Saturday by Governor Seyi Makinde, disclosed that “sadly, we had one coronavirus death in the state on Friday, so, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 32”

Makinde while giving up on the pandemic in the state said Twenty-six confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

According to him, this brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1530.

Likewise, he revealed through his official twitter handle early Saturday morning that, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

The cases are from Ibadan South West (2), Ibadan North (1), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ogbomosho South (1), Ogbomosho North (1) and Ona Ara (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2943.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath” he added.