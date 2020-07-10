Oyo records another COVID-19 death, frees 23 patients.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday announced the death of one COVID-19 patient.

In a series of tweets, the governor said, “Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twenty.”

While giving an update via his official twitter handle, he also disclosed that Twenty-three confirmed COVID-19 cases were discharged.

According to him, twenty-three confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

This brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 834.

Makinde who is the chairman of the State’s task force on coronavirus likewise revealed that, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

The cases are from Egbeda (6), Ibadan South East (5), Ido (4), Akinyele (3), Ibadan North (2), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South West (2), Ona Ara (2), Oyo East (2), Ibadan NW (1), Ibadan NE (1) and Oluyole (1) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1604.

He however advised residents to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 or visit a community-based testing centre, if they have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath.