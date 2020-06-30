COVID-19: Oyo discharges 180, records one more death

Oyo state on Monday discharged 180 confirmed Corona virus cases after receiving their second negative test results.

The highest discharged cases in recent times as total freed patients as at Monday is 688.

Governor Seyi Makinde who is chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force disclosed this via his official twitter handle on Monday night.

Giving an update , the governor said “Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twelve.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for sixty-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan North West (26), Ibadan North (9), Ibadan SW (6), Ido (6), Lagelu (4), Egbeda (3), Oyo E (3), Ibarapa N (3), Saki W (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ibadan NE (1), Akinyele (1) and Itesiwaju (1) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1372.