Oyo records 28 deaths, discharges 59 on Monday.

Oyo state has so far recorded twenty eight deaths from the ravaging corona virus pandemic.

Announcing this via his official twitter handle on Tuesday, Governor Seyi Makinde said “sadly, the state recorded another COVID-19 related death as at Monday.

According to hime while giving an update stated that the total number of deaths in Oyo State is now twenty-eight.

In a series of tweets, Makinde disclosed that Fifty-nine confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results on Monday.

“The confirmed patients who received their second Negative test results had been discharged and thi is brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1394”.

He however revealed that COVID-19 confirmation tests for three suspected cases came back POSITIVE on Monday.

The cases are from Ido (2) and Ibadan North West (1) Local Government Areas.

The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now stands at 2771.

While imploring people to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, also urged them to visit a community-based testing centre when they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The symptoms are cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath.