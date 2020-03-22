Outrage as Gov. Ishaku appears in gathering of over 1000 people

There was outrage in Jalingo on Sunday as Governor Darius Ishaku attended a combined Church service with over 1000 people in attendance in total defiance of his earlier ban on public gathering in the State.

Ishaku had on Saturday morning announced the ban on public gathering of over 20 persons.

The order was extended to handshake, kissing and social gatherings like beer parlours and restaurants, even as schools and churches were asked to close down over Coronavirus fears.

Baton James who spoke to our correspondent lamented that few hours after he (Governor Ishaku) announced the ban, top government officials were seen at the wedding of the son of the Supreme Court Justice, Paul Galunje in Jalingo.

“Many of us did not go to church today because of the order, but the person who gave the order attended Tekan/ECWA combined service at CAN Secretariat here in Jalingo.

“Ishaku must be seen leading with example. His appearance at that kind of gathering few hours after he placed the ban on public gathering in the State is not good enough,” he said.

Another resident, Muhammad Hasan, said many of them observed prayers at home without going to the mosque only for them to hear over the radio that the Governor attended a church service.

“Tomorrow, if schools refuse to comply with the directive how could they be sanctioned,” he lamented.