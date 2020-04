Osun State Government on Thursday confirmed that six more Ivory Coast returnees tested positive for coronavirus.

The PUNCH reports that the development brings the total number of cases in the state to 20.

Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, told The PUNCH that all the 127 returnees had been tested and 18 of them had returned positive.

Details later…