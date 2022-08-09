Only 24.4% of eligible Nigerians vaccinated so far- FG

The federal government on Monday said the present record of only 24.4% of the total eligible population fully vaccinated Nigerians as of August 3, 2022, leaves much to be desired.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, stated this on Monday, at the launching of SCALES 3.0 strategy, an initiative by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency aimed at accelerating integrated COVID-19 vaccination.

He disclosed that the primary healthcare services across Nigeria have continued to experience changes in the factors that influence demand and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, adding that only a 70 percent rate of vaccination can help the country achieve herd immunity.

He noted that the changing situations are not uniform across the country, adding that “No one is safe until everyone is safe.

“They vary from state to state and therefore require continuous review of our strategies for promoting demand and ensuring vaccine access and accountability.

Recall that Nigeria in February 2022, launched an optimized SCALES 2.0 strategy, which even though has proven to be effective in ramping up COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

The SGF noted that the proportion of fully vaccinated Nigerians is still low when compared to the set target.

The SCALES 3.0 strategy is expected to address the identified implementation gaps in SCALES 2.0 and bring about more accountability for performance, strengthen electronic data reporting and promote robust demand generation at the community levels.

Mustapha, while noting that “there is a significant decline in deaths arising from COVID-19 as a result of the ongoing vaccination, added that “ we should not lower our guards or give in to complacency as the virus is still very much around us and can mutate. We must encourage all around us to get vaccinated.

“Let us also, not relent on observing the non-pharmaceutical measures – wear the mask, keep physical distance and wash our hands regularly.

He commended the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Partners, and other stakeholders especially the Executive Governors for their sterling leadership and oversight.

“The invaluable commitment and support of the Federal Ministry of Health in coming up with this laudable initiative are phenomenal.

“I, therefore, wish to urge all stakeholders to mobilize their community members, age 18 years and above, to ensure they all get vaccinated.

“I also urge parents to ensure that all their eligible children receive the vaccination as well as against childhood diseases”