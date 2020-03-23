One Coronavirus Case in Nigeria on Oxygen Support, Health Minister says

One of Nigeria’s Coronavirus confirmed cases is currently on oxygen support, Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, has said.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 36 attacks of the ravaging pandemic, with one death and two recoveries as of Monday morning.

Ehanire said at a press conference in Abuja Monday that 32 of the confirmed cases were clinically stable, noting that 26 of the cases had travelled to high-burden countries. Six of the cases are contacts of other cases, while four are unknown, the minister said.