Ondo records first confirmed case of coronavirus 

The Ondo State government has recorded first confirmed positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, confirmed this on his Twitter handle on Friday evening.

He said, “We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVID-19 case in Ondo State this evening.

“The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored.

“We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov”.

Similarly, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, issued an official statement to that effect.

Ojogo said, “It is with great concern that the Ondo State government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free State status.

“This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the princints of measures put in place.”

As at March 30, the Ondo State government had ordered closure of schools, markets and large gatherings across the state as part of measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.