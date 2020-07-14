Okowa, family test negative for COVID-19

Delta State overnor, Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, and their daughter have been discharged from isolation centre in Asaba after testing negative for COVID-19.

Okowa made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The governor also said other members of his family tested negative to the virus.

“My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all ..Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa,” Okowa tweeted.

Recall that the governor and his wife tested positive to the virus on July 1 and went into isolation for necessary treatment few days after one of their daughters tested positive for the virus on June 26.

The secretary to the state governor, Chiedu Ebie, commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu, and others had last week been discharged from the isolation centre after testing negative for the virus in the state.