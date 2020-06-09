Akwa Ibom begins COVID-19 test as NCDC approves new lab facility

Akwa Ibom State Government is to begin the test for coronavirus at the newly inaugurated Polymerase Claim Reaction (PCR) Laboratory at the Ituk Mbang 300-bed capacity Isolation Centre, following the approval by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The leader of NCDC delegation, Bamidele Oluwafemi who made this known when he met with Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the state government in Uyo, the state capital, commended the State Government for single-handedly building the facility without the support of the Federal Government.

Describing the isolation centre with an in-built Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory as one of the best in the country, Oluwafemi noted that within the period of their stay in the state, the team had inspected the facility and trained personnel at the Isolation Centre on how to carry out COVID-19 test and interpret results, adding that everything at the centre was up to the required standard.

The NCDC team leader lauded the State Government for building the isolation centre from the scratch for the purpose of containing not only the spread of COVID-19, but other viral diseases in the state unlike what is obtainable in some states of the federation where some old buildings are being converted into isolation centres.

He, however, recommended that some relevant section of the Ituk Mbang isolation centre be demarcated to ensure smooth service delivery, noting that with the activation and approval of the laboratory, sample testing of suspected COVID-19 infected persons would commence in a few days in the state.

Responding, the Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Ekuwem thanked NCDC team for activating and approving the PCR lab as well as adjudging the lab and isolation centre as one of the best in the country.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I express our heartfelt gratitude to the team from the NCDC for visiting our state to painstakingly inspect and evaluate the kind of facility we have in the premises of General Hospital, Ituk Mbang.”

He expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel for the huge investment in the health sector of the state’s economy as exemplified in the upgrading of health care facilities across the state.

Describing Governor Emmanuel as a passionate and visionary leader, the State Chief Scribe informed the NCDC officials that the Udom Emmanuel-led Administration has procured various medical equipment for the state long before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Also speaking, the State Incident Manager and Commissioner for Health, Dominic Ukpong, noted that with the approval of the PCR lab in the State, the difficulty the state was experiencing in taking COVID-19 samples to other states for testing and timely results of the test, is now a thing of the past.

According to Ukpong, the lab which would also be used in carrying out tests for other infectious diseases, would help in increasing the state’s testing for the COVID-19, thereby helping it contain further spread of the virus.