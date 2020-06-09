Delta converts Stephen Keshi Stadium to COVID-19 isolation centre

As part of efforts to ensure that lack of bed space will not hamper the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delta State, the state government has converted the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba to a COVID-19 isolation centre.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, among others, on Tuesday, inspected the readiness of the isolation centre to receive patients and expressed confidence that while efforts have been stepped up to curb the spread of the virus, the state was prepared in case of an upsurge in cases.

According to Ebie, bearing in mind the speedy way the virus was contracted, the state government was preparing isolation centres across the State to ensure quick response to save the lives of Deltans.

He disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in conjunction with Agip and other partners erected the isolation centre at the stadium.

“Our resolve is to provide isolation facilities across the state and this project was started about four weeks ago and will be put into use any moment from now as almost all the equipment needed are in place.

“With the manner with which the virus is spreading, government cannot handle it alone and corporate organisations and well- meaning individuals have come to render assistance; NNPC/Agip came together and galvanised other oil companies to provide these facilities.

“Deltans can be safer if they obey established health protocols because, it is our prayers not to have more patients in the State and for those in the isolation centres to get well and be discharged,” Ebie said.

In his contributions, Ononye disclosed that the isolation centre has comprehensive health facilities, including 70-seater accommodation for the patients and care givers.

He stated that COVID-19 was not a death sentence, especially with early detection, disclosing that the deaths so far recorded in the state were as a result of the victims having prevailing health challenges that were compounded by COVID-19.

The Commissioner stated that with early detection, the state has the expertise and facilities to manage the patients.