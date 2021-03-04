Ogun set to begin vaccination, launch Amotekun in Yewaland – Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the state was ready to receive Covid-19 vaccines and begin the vaccination process, adding that the entire whole chain required for the vaccination has been identified.

Governor Abiodun, who made this known at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said his administration had gone a step further by ensuring that all of its refrigerators were in good condition to store the vaccines.

The governor added that his administration had received guidelines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on those to be prioritised.

He said: “We actually have more refrigerators than the number of wards that we have; so, we have those that are there right now and we have the back up as well, so, we are actually prepared.

“We have a set of guidelines from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on those we are going to prioritise, which will be our frontline health care workers, people that have the responsibility of reaching out to our people.”

Abiodun added that his administration was on the verge of beginning another round of Primary Health Care Centers (PHC) rehabilitation, as it hoped to have completed close to 300 health care centers by the end of the present tenure.

The governor further disclosed that the Amotekun security outfit would soon be launched in the Yewa axis of the State, noting that his administration decided to launch the security outfit first in Yewaland because of the peculiar problems in the area.

Abiodun, who revealed that he was glad with the recruitment process for the security outfit in Yewaland, which he said was almost done, noted that the recruitment process took into consideration people from the immediate terrain.

“Our Amotekun will soon be launched and because of the peculiar problem that we find ourselves in Yewa, we are launching the Yewa Amotekun first, we want it to be clear that we are tackling this problem frontally.

“The recruitment for Amotekun in Yewaland is almost done.I know that the recruitment process took into consideration people who are from that immediate corridor, who know the terrain very well, that is the principle of Amotekun.

“We are not going to include someone to work in Amotekun in Oja Odan, who is from Ado-Odo-Ota: all those that will work in the corridor are those who know the area very well,” he said.

Governor Abiodun thereafter charged transition committee chairmen to take ownership of the various social intervention programmes currently going on in their various local governments, saying, he expected them to help provide names for the various programmes and also have a database of the men, women, youths and vulnerable people in each local government.

“It is important for you to have the database of those names, because I will be demanding from you that database. We are a data-driven administration,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape while appreciating the Governor for his support for the transition chairmen, stated that his support had made the life of the people at the grassroots more meaningful.

In their separate remarks, the transition chairmen for Odogbolu Local Government, Femi Onakoya, Abeokuta North; Tunde Tella and Ado-Odo-Ota local government; Wasiu Lawal who spoke on the transformation their senatorial districts had witnessed since the Governor came on board, appreciated the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the people.