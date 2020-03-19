Ogun extends ban to schools, worship centres 

Due to the global spread of the Coronavirus and the recent ban of all high-density gatherings in Ogun State, the State Government wishes to clarify that the ban on high-density gatherings affects all schools, whether they are public or private-owned, as well as all religious activities in the State.

Consequently, all schools in the State will remain closed indefinitely after school hours on Friday, March, 20th, 2020.

Also, all religious centres and activities including regular and special services that bring together fifty (50) or more persons in the same place are banned with immediate effect.

These measures will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the Coronavirus disease.

The Government, therefore, enjoins all parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the State to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20th, 2020.

Governor Dapo Abiodun thankfully acknowledges and appreciates religious leaders for their advice, understanding solidarity and support, as we jointly search for a solution to the pandemic and for their cooperation to observe all safety measures in the overall interest of our State and common humanity.

The government reiterated the need to observe the global best practice of social distancing as a way of curtailing the spread of the pandemic and recommends that as much as possible, people should minimize contact with others and maintain a distance of at least five feet between one another in public places or in public transportation. In addition, nonessential travels should be limited whilst also avoiding high-density gatherings.

Governor Abiodun pleads for the understanding of parents, school owners and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures and for them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.

The Governor further encourages people to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and surveillance. He added that suspected cases should be reported at the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCs) in all the 236 wards in the State or the Emergency Operations Centre on COVID-19 by telephone on 08188978393 or 08188978392