Obiano tasks academia to find vaccine for Coronavirus

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has appealed to the academia to intensify efforts in the research for a vaccine that would rid the world of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic that has struck fear into the hearts of humanity.

Obiano made the appeal over the weekend, at the 10th Convocation ceremonies of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, Anambra State.

“I know that research institutes and laboratories are all busy across the world; however there is need for greater effort to lead the world out of this dark tunnel for good.”

He further appealed to residents of Anambra State to abide by the instructions that are being announced on regular basis on the radio, television, newspapers and in churches, so that they can curtail the challenges of this “great enemy of the society”.

“We must all adhere to the principle of social distancing, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), because Coronavirus is real, and it is with us here,” he stated.

He announced that the Convocation ceremonies of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, will be the last time that people are going to gather in this large number during this period, stressing that gathering of that magnitude is not recommended during in the current period.

“The only reason why we approved this convocation to hold today, was because the management of the institution assured us that they would adopt the WHO standard, for a gathering like this, which they also complied with.

“If we cultivate the habit of the washing of our hands regularly, using hand sanitizers frequently, avoiding crowds and spending much time indoors with our families, we would curtail the spread of this virus,” Obiano noted.

“This is a period to stay at home. This is not the period to socialize at social clubs and restaurants. This disease is real and it is here. Ndi Anambra, we must not make mistake some societies made, by disregarding these simple rules. I have no doubt that we would overcome this pandemic, by the grace of God. This cup must pass”, he observed.

He advised the graduating students to put into practice what they learnt in school to better the society.

“You have just started learning. This is not the end of your learning. The real teacher is the world. You are going to embrace the world and use these tools that you have been given to try to make our society a better place.

“You will certainly meet challenges, it is not easy in the world that you are about to enter, but I am convinced that with the tools that you have been given so far, you will succeed. So, match out to the streets of the world and embrace challenges and conquer challenges.

“Students of this University are known for their pride, because they are properly brought up and have been given sufficient tools to be able to navigate any kind of storm they would meet as they soldier along,” the governor said.