Obaseki takes COVID-19 jab, dispels fear of adverse effects

Amid speculations that the AstraZeneca vaccine is linked with adverse effects, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday took his first dose to enhance public confidence in the efficacy of the vaccine.

The governor, who was inoculated at the COVID-19 vaccination flag-off in Benin City, urged residents, especially frontline health workers and the elderly, to take the vaccine without fear.

“It may not be 100 percent safe, yes. There may be some issues. However, on the balance of risk, this vaccine is safe,” Obaseki said.

He said the vaccination exercise would help to accelerate the spread of herd immunity in order to slow down and ultimately interrupt the transmission of COVID-19 in the state and the country at large.

He harped on the need to sensitise residents in the state with a view to raising awareness on safety and encourage more people to get themselves vaccinated.

Despite halt in the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in some countries, the governor said he decided Monday morning, against all pressure, to make himself available to take the vaccine.

“And I have done so. It is a painless exercise and I will be surprised if there will be any side effects,” he said.

Obaseki said when polio vaccines were introduced years ago, the same fears were expressed. However, the world went ahead with vaccinating people against polio, and today, Nigeria has been certified free from polio.

“As of this morning, on my way to Benin from Lagos, I received not less than 10 messages advising that I shouldn’t take these vaccines, that they weren’t safe. Also, I was informed that there are some countries that have put the vaccination on hold.

“So, I had to call the experts, and we exhaustively went through the so-called risk issues relating to this vaccine. Vaccination is the only proven way today to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19.

“We have 81,080 vaccines which will be administered in two doses. This means that we are looking to inoculate not less than 40,000 people in the state in the first phase,” he said.

He, however, commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO), health workers and other key stakeholders for working tirelessly to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Other persons who took the jab include Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor; Marcus Onobun, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly; Betsy Obaseki, wife of Edo state governor; Mariam Shaibu, wife of deputy governor; Esther Edigin, chief judge of the state; religious leaders and top government functionaries.