NPA shuts down non-essential departments for two weeks over coronavirus

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has ordered the shutdown of its administration offices across the country for two weeks to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to a memo with reference number HQ/CR/AD/G.2 from the office of the managing director, Hadiza Bala-Usman said officers from non-essential divisions and departments of the authority are advised to stay away from duty and work from home.

The memo reads, “Following the current coronavirus pandemic (#COVID19), the under-listed non-essential divisions/departments are hereby directed to stay away from duty for 14 days effective from yesterday.

The memo quoted the non-essential divisions to include, “Corporate & Strategic Communications: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4; Audit Division: Staff from JSS3 — SSS1; Legal Services/Board: Staff fromJSS3 — MSS4; Corporate & Strategic Planning: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4; Managing Director’s Office: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4 and Monitoring & Regulatory Services: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4.

Others are Servicom: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4; Public Private Partnership: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4; Abuja Liaison Office: Staff from JSS3 — SSS1; Human Resources: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4; Administration: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4; Engineering: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4 and Land & Assets Administration: Staff from JSS3 — MSS4.”

She further stated that the essential divisions and departments that are to report to work according to memo include the managing director, executive director, finance and admin, medical services, marine and operations among others.

Usman however advised all members of staff to adhere strictly to preventive measures to forestall further spread of the virus.

Recall that NPA said that vessels are still allowed to call Nigerian ports with imports and to take export cargoes.