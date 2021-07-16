Nigeria’s imported Covid-19 cases jump 478% in a week

Amid fears of a third wave, Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases from inbound international travellers jumped 478 percent from July 5th to 11th, almost five times the count a week before.

The latest update of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) situation report released on Friday shows positive cases among inbound travellers stood at 14 the week before July 5 but rose to 81 as of July 11.

Cases during the week in view also moved from 693 to 392, with Lagos, Rivers and Enugu, accounting for the highest cases.

The week also saw daily case count hit a 4-week high of 186 cases, among which the Delta variant of Covid-19 was identified in Nigeria, July 8.

The latest variant of concern, B.1.617.2, was first detected in India has been found highly infectious than previous variants and confirmed in over 90 countries.

The Lagos state where a majority of the cases were picked on Thursday said it has stepped up monitoring at ports of entry to ensure infections are curbed early.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health cases in the state has averaged 100 since July 11, reaffirming that the virus is spreading actively within the community.

The NCDC has urged the public to continue to observe preventive measures given the risk presented by the new variants.

People are urged to avoid crowds, maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres with others, ensure proper ventilation indoor, wear a mask, wash hands often with soap and water and avoid face touching.

It is also advised that ill feelings with symptoms such as fever, sudden loss of sense of taste or smell, or a cough should be reported early at accredited health facilities for sample collection and testing.

“During the upcoming Eid-al-Adha festivities, we appeal to all Nigerians to take responsibility by avoiding non-essential travel, large indoor gatherings and sharing of prayer items like mats and ablution kettles in addition to other prevention measures above. We urge the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, who are at an increased risk for severe illness and death due to COVID19, to stay at home and pray with only their family members,” the report stated.