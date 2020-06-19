Nigeria’s #COVID19 cases spike to new high: 745 added in one day

Nigeria on Thursday recorded a new high in its daily coronavirus increases, with 745 new confirmations.

This raised the country’s total cases to 18, 480, with 6,307 patients discharged and a death toll of 475, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In the new cases, Lagos maintained its lead with 280, followed by Oyo’s 103.

Other states’ figures were Ebonyi-72, FCT-60, Imo-46, Edo-34, Delta-33, Rivers-25, Kaduna-23, Ondo-16, Katsina-12, Kano-10, Bauchi-8, Borno-7, Kwara-5, Gombe-4, Sokoto-2, Enugu-2, Yobe-1, Osun-1, and Nasarawa-1.

On the global scene, as of 4:57pm CEST, 18 June 2020, there had been 8,242,999 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 445,535 deaths, reported to WHO.