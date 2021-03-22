Nigerian scientists develop coronavirus vaccines awaiting clinical trials – PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has on Monday said that Nigerian scientists have developed two local coronavirus vaccines awaiting clinical trials and certification.

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the PTF, made this known at the Force briefing and invited all relevant agencies to provide the required support for the remaining processes that would lead to certifying the vaccines. This is also expected to motivate other researchers.

Mustapha believes this scientific breakthrough will boost the morale and image of the medical industry in Nigeria.

He also said that the PTF received 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from MTN Nigeria on 21st March 2021.

“This is acknowledged with thanks as we encourage other partners to contribute towards the fight against COVID-19”, he said.

The chairman noted that Nigeria has recorded the lowest number of cases so far in 2021 but advised Nigerians to keep-up their guards as the virus is still potent and virulent.

This is time for full compliance with non-pharmaceutical measures. It is also time to get vaccinated.

Mustapha said PTF will keep Nigerians updated on the number of persons vaccinated. The record shows that over 7 million persons have been vaccinated in Africa.

“A platform will be created in the course of the week to show Nigerians detailed information relating to the management of vaccines and of course, the pandemic”, he said.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika announced the resumption of in-flight catering services at the event too. The protocol for the services shall be given by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA).

NCAA had stopped in-flight catering services in response to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier in 2020. This was also the time when international flights were suspended before they resumed in September 2020.

Sirika also revealed that ahead of 4 April 2021, the scheduled date for resumption of flights in the Amino Kano international airport, a technical team from the PTF has conducted an airport inspection.

The minister said that a similar inspection would be done in the Enugu and Port Harcourt international airports.