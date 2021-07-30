Nigeria set to receive additional 4m doses of Moderna vaccine from U.S

Dana L. Banks, special assistant to the United States’ (U.S) president and senior director for Africa at the National Security Council, has disclosed that Nigeria would soon receive another batch of four (4) million doses of Moderna vaccine in her fight to push back the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are happy to announce that we will be sending over 5 million doses to South Africa of Pfizer vaccines as well as 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Nigeria,” said Banks at the special online briefing of the Africa Regional Media Hub, held on Wednesday July 28.

According to Banks, the U.S. Department of State have been, over the past three weeks, working through the African Union and COVAX delivering first rounds, in some cases second rounds, of doses to its African partners.

“So it just so happened that the shipment was – is timed today for my Media Hub call, but we have been delivering to countries across the continent for the past three weeks,” Banks stated.

She states that global activities over the past year has really shown how interconnected the world is and how human fates are bound together. Hence, the Biden administration is committed to rebuilding partnerships around the world.

The special assistant to the U.S. president believes the new shipment will go a long way in helping to provide safety and health security for Nigeria and South Africa, which will then enable both country get back to regular activities, especially economic activities, and help them to build back better.

According to Banks, Africans must all work together to advance her shared vision of a better future for the continents. She posits that Africa is a pivotal moment in its trajectory; however, the next decade will determine which path Africa takes.

“President Biden believes that Africa’s many dynamic and fast-growing economies and populations can and should mean a bright future for the continent – one featuring inclusive growth, sustainable development, enhanced health security, democratic progress, and the rule of law,” Banks stated.