Nigeria records five new Coronavirus cases, taking total to 214

Nigeria added five new cases of Coronavirus late Saturday, bringing the total number to 214.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday night

Of the new cases, 3 are in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT. The country has also confirmed four deaths while 25 have been discharged.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Nigeria, NCDC said.

For a breakdown of cases by states, the epicenter for COVID-19 in Nigeria is Lagos, which has – 109 cases; FCT – 43; Osun -20; Oyo – 9; Akwa Ibom – 5; Ogun – 4; Edo – 7; Kaduna -4; Bauchi-6, Enugu- 2, Ekiti-2; Ondo, while Rivers and Benue have one case each.