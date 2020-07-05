BusinessDay
Lagos’ discharged COVID-19 cases now 1,740 as 45 patients reunite society

Forty-five new COVID19 patients were on Sunday discharged from isolation facilities in Lagos, bringing to 1,740 the number of COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor and incident commander, in his COVID-19 update on Sunday said 18 of the discharged patients are females and 27 are males, including four foreign nationals.

The patients, 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19,” the governor said.

He reminded Lagosians that it is now a criminal offence in the state to go out without using a facemask.

Let’s continue to adhere strictly to all public advisories given by government #ForACOVID19FreeLagos,” he said.

