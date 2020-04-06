Nigeria records 6 new cases of coronavirus, total stand at 238

Six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria. Of the new cases recorded; 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.
According to NCDC, as at 09:30 pm, 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Nigeria. 35 have been discharged with five deaths.
238 confirmed cases
35 discharged
5 deaths
Breakdown of cases by states:
Lagos- 120
FCT- 48
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
