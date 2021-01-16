Nigeria records 1,867 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily infections since outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 1,867 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

This brings the total cases to 107,345, with a total of 84,535 recoveries and 1,413 deaths.

A breakdown of the news cases shows Lagos State still leads with 713 cases.

Plateau State recorded 273 cases, FCT 199, Kaduna 117, Oyo 79, Enugu 58, Ondo 53, Kano 49, Sokoto 43, Ogun 37, Osun 37, Nasarawa 36, and Rivers 28.

Others are Benue, Delta and Niger with 24 cases each, Gombe 18, Edo 15, Taraba 12, Bayelsa 10, Ekiti 9, Borno 6, Zamfara 2, and Jigawa 1.