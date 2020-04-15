Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus

Nigeria made 5 major mistakes in COVID-19 fight- Peterside

by
Atedo Peterside steps down from Flour Mills’ board to focus on Coronavirus fight
Atedo Peterside steps down from Flour Mills’ board to focus on Coronavirus fight

Nigeria has made some mistakes in its fight against the global Coronavirus Pandemic, according to Atedo Peterside, Chair of the ANAP foundation and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

According to Peterside, there have been 5 major mistakes made which include :
1. Underestimating the coronavirus threat and having an Ebola mindset.
2. Allowing international flights to.come in and not shutting the  country’s airspace on time.
3. Limited testing ability
4. Having a large informal and disorganized society which makes it difficult to track people.
5. Inability to look after the poor and handicapped in society. Which is estimated at 80million people.
Peterside was speaking at the 2nd BusinessDay economic webinar titled : The National Economic Emergency (Nigeria; the economy, governance and citizenship in the time of COVID-19).
Whatsapp mobile
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Covid-19 Lockdown: Police, armed forces, DSS plan offensive…

Lagos records seventh COVID-19 death

Hadiel launches powerful new AI symptom checker for COVID-19…

1 of 284