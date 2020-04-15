Nigeria made 5 major mistakes in COVID-19 fight- Peterside

Nigeria has made some mistakes in its fight against the global Coronavirus Pandemic, according to Atedo Peterside, Chair of the ANAP foundation and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.

According to Peterside, there have been 5 major mistakes made which include :

1. Underestimating the coronavirus threat and having an Ebola mindset.

2. Allowing international flights to.come in and not shutting the country’s airspace on time.

3. Limited testing ability

4. Having a large informal and disorganized society which makes it difficult to track people.

5. Inability to look after the poor and handicapped in society. Which is estimated at 80million people.

Peterside was speaking at the 2nd BusinessDay economic webinar titled : The National Economic Emergency (Nigeria; the economy, governance and citizenship in the time of COVID-19).