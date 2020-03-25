Nigeria confirms 2 more Coronavirus cases: total now 46

Nigeria early Wednesday confirmed two more cases of Coronavirus, taking the country’s confirmed cases to 46.

“”Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tweeted.

According to the NCDC, both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days, with travel history to Germany and the UK.

This follows as Abba Kyari, Nigeria’s Chief of staff was confirmed as a carrier of the virus by the Nigerian Center for Disease and Control (NCDC) after returning on the 14th of March from Germany where he went for a meeting to discuss a power deal with Siemens.

As of 07:00 am on 25th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death

Lagos has 30 confirmed cases, FCT has 8, Ogun has 3 while Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun have one each.