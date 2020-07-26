NDDC-approved molecular lab to fight COVID-19, promote industralisation—Indorama

Indorama-Nigeria, owner of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals and Indorama Fertiliser, says that its molecular laboratory accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rivers State and support industrialisation in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Jossy Nkwocha, head of corporate communications, Indorama, the company said its molecular lab would ensure that over 7,000 workforce entering the company complex were safe through regular testing and treatment for anyone found positive for the virus.

“The Indorama laboratory will therefore add strategic value to the sustenance of the company’s production of fertilizers for Nigerian farmers and the production of petrochemical products for various industries,” the statement said.

It further stated that Indorama Fertiliser had remained very strategic in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, ensuring food security across the country.

The statement quoted Manish Mundra, managing director of Indorama-Nigeria, expressing appreciation to the Rivers State Ministry of Health and the NCDC for their guidance in actualising the setting up of the molecular laboratory.

NCDC recently announced that it has accredited five new molecular laboratories, including Indorama molecular laboratory in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, making it a total of 58 of such laboratories in 30 states of the country.