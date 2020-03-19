NCDC debunks confirmed Coronavirus cases in Abuja 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has debunked news of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Apo, Abuja.

“The news … is FALSE,” NCDC tweeted late Thursday. “For 2 weeks, individuals have edited our graphics used to announce cases & to spread panic.”

The country’s frontline of defence against the Coronavirus advised the public to disregard and follow its contact details for updates. Every new case confirmed is announced accordingly, it said.

The Lagos State government early Thursday said four new persons have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 11 excluding the country’s first death recorded in Ekiti same day.