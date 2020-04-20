Lagos to prosecute 4 Covid-19 patients for supplying wrong information

Four coronavirus patients are to be docked in Lagos for supplying wrong information on their travel history and other details to medical officials.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the hint, saying the resolve to prosecute the positive coronavirus cases was because their act endangered their lives and those of medical officials and other patients at the hospitals of their admission.

Sanwo-Olu, while giving media update on the spread of the virus in Lagos on Monday, said the prosecution would serve as a deterrent to others planning to hide details on their activities.

“We have taken a decision that we will be prosecuting patients that hide their details at inception and were later found to have the virus after several tests.

And when they do this, they are not endangering their lives alone but the lives of our health workers. If they fail to give details, there is no way the health officials can know where they are coming from and who they had contact with before coming to the hospital.

“We believe that when the arm of the law catches a few, everyone will know that we truly mean business,” said.

Sanwo-Olu noted while the state was doing this, it was also important for health officials to heighten their level of suspicion on any patient that they come across by raising the alarm on any COVID-19 case they discovered at their point of duty.

“This is not the time for people to joke on who they are or not. Everyone must be 100 percent sincere on whatever questions they are asked,” Sanwo-Olu, said, just as he said that the infection rate in Lagos would get worse before getting better.