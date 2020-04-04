Lagos state discharges four more Coronavirus patients 

Nigeria may well be on its way to overcoming the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, as additional four patients have been discharged from the isolation centre of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos, Yaba.

According to Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, who made the announcement at a media briefing on Friday, the latest recoveries bring the total number of discharged persons in the state to 22.

“Of these four patients released, there were three female and one male, saying that one of the female was an eight-week-old baby.“

“The baby was hail and hearty with her mother,” he added.

Abayomi added that Lagos has witnessed 98 Coronavirus cases, with the state now having 74 active cases after discharging 24 patients.

“We are now conducting about 200 to 300 testing per day in Lagos, so far we have not had mortality in the state,” he said

Abayomi explained that the medical profile of patients with COVID-19 s very wide, some are asymptotic while some may be infected with very mild symptoms.

According to him, it is out of the severe group we find death.

“We have only seen two patients that are supported with oxygen, but they are stable. But if that does not work we need to ventilators for them.”

According to him, the state was currently tracing 2,450 contacts of infected patients, numbers of contacts tracing is changing everyday.

“It appears we are seeing more local transmissions, we do not have imported cases anymore.”

“Government is trying to flatten the transmission rate by asking Lagosians to embrace social distancing,” said Abayomi.

So far, 98 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lagos, while 190 persons have tested positive for the disease across the country.

Recall that 11 of the patients were also discharged on Thursday, April 2. The additional four being discharged today, the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case in February, now stands at 24.

JOSHUA BASSEY, ANTHONI A OBOKOH and DIPO OLADEHINDE