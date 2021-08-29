Lagos resumes rollout of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Lagos State will on Monday resume the administration of second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to persons who have received the first dose of the vaccine during the first phase of the vaccination exercise in the State.

The administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will hold across 88 vaccination sites used during the first phase of the vaccination exercise for 20 days; between Monday 30 August and Friday, 24 September 24, 2021.

Only persons who have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose are eligible for this exercise.

Those who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and due for a second dose are encouraged to report to the vaccination sites where they received the first to get their second jab.

To get the second dose, eligible persons are only required to go to the vaccination sites with their vaccination cards as scheduled between the hours of 9.00am and 3.00pm, week days only. There is no need for E-registration for this category of people.

“It is important to note that mixing one brand of vaccine with another brand in this exercise is not allowed. Those who have received AstraZeneca as first dose should receive AstraZeneca as second dose, while those who have received Moderna as first dose will receive Moderna as second dose when due,” Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, director, public affairs, the ministry of health said in a statement.

“The Lagos State government is working with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that there is no confusion on which vaccines will be given to whom.”