Fraudsters push fake COVID-19 vaccines in Uganda, India – WHO

Fake COVID-19 vaccines have begun to spread in Uganda and India as fake brands hunt patients in need of vaccination, the World Health Organisation warned on Monday.

The fake version of COVISHIELD, a vaccine originally produced by the Serum Institute of India, was detected in July and August by WHO, indicating it is only a matter of time before peddlers make inroad to Nigeria, except surveillance is beefed up.

The WHO Medical Product team found that the expiry date on the product claimed to be batch 4121Z040 was falsely marked August 10, 2021.

They also found that the fake vaccines come in 2ml when the genuine manufacturer does not produce COVISHIELD in 2ml (4 doses).

“The products identified in this alert are confirmed as falsified on the basis that they deliberately and fraudulently misrepresent their identity, composition or source,” WHO said in a report released on Monday.

The body is worried that unchecked circulation of fake vaccines poses a serious risk to global public health and places an additional burden on vulnerable populations and health systems.

The authentic COVISHIELD vaccine is active for immunisation of individuals 18 years or older for the prevention of COVID-19. The development shows those aiming to get vaccinated must get it from the official sources approved across the country.

The Lagos State government has 88 official sites where eligible residents across 20 local government areas can get vaccinated, for instance.

WHO called for increased vigilance within the supply chains of countries and regions likely to be affected by these falsified products.

Increased vigilance should include hospitals, clinics, health centres, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, and any other suppliers of medical products, it advised.

All medical products must be obtained from licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Patients should seek advice from a healthcare professional in case of doubt. If you are in possession of the above products, please do not use them,” WHO said.