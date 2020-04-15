Lagos records highest daily discharge of Covid-19 patients, as 16 rejoin families 

Sixteen more patients of the Covid-19 pandemic have discharged by the Lagos State government, making it the highest daily recoveries in the state since the index case in February this year.

They include 13 Nigerians and three foreigners .

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who broke this via his twitter handle on Wednesday, said 14 of the patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba while two were from the Onikan Isolation Centre.

“Good people of Lagos,I have more great news from our isolation facilities. 16 persons; 14 males and 2 females including 3 foreigners -1 British, 1 Chinese and 1 Polish citizen have been discharged to join the society,” he tweeted.

The patients; 14 from IDH, Yaba and 2 from Onikan Isolation centre have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 85,”

The governor explained that as our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we are duty bound as citizens to break the chain of transmission of the infection by staying safe at home, practicing social distancing and adopting the highest possible personal hygiene.

“We will continue to do our best as government to cushion the effect of this lockdown by re-energizing our welfare package. Please keep faith with us as we work to win this battle together.

Thank you for your continued perseverance and patience,” he wrote.

Joshua Bassey & Anthonia Obokoh