Chevron Nigeria denies quarantining staff on suspected coronavirus case

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has denied speculations that it quarantined some of its staff suspected of having Coronavirus in a hotel in Warri, Delta State.

CNL’s general manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn in a press statement sent to BusinesDay said none of CNL’s employees has contracted the COVID-19 virus, noting that based on the Coronavirus directive issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria regarding sustained operations in the oil and gas industry, the company entered into arrangements with some hotels and other facilities in Warri and Lagos where their staff on rotational duties will be accommodated, and their health status monitored to ensure that they do not contact the COVID-19 virus before returning to work at its Escravos Operations.

Esimaje explained that the precautionary safeguard enables CNL to provide a controlled environment for very close monitoring of the personnel during the period of the supervised quarantine.

He added that in order to make this safeguard effective, all personnel will first be required to provide a comprehensive travel history before they are placed in the supervised quarantine.

According to him, the first group of personnel scheduled for quarantine were moved to the designated facilities on Friday, April 10, 2020 and other groups will follow based on the crew change schedule and the personnel will be required to strictly maintain social distancing protocols, personal hygiene, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment during the supervised quarantine period.

“We are also working with the hotels and other facilities where the personnel will be placed, to ensure that the hotels and facilities maintain high levels of sanitation and follow strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Esimaje declared that at the end of the two-week period, only those who are certified free of the COVID-19 virus shall be moved to Escravos and that anyone with suspected symptoms during the period will be subjected to further testing and subsequently transferred to government designated hospitals for further handling in line with the government approved protocols.

“Chevron continues to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world and has been utilizing the guidance of local and international health authorities. We are regularly updating our workforce and will continue to adjust plans as appropriate as we receive more information. Our top priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of our workforce and their family members, and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure,” he added.

CNL affirmed that as a responsible organization, one of the precautionary safeguards it has put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus into its operations is the introduction of a compulsory two-week supervised quarantine for all personnel returning to work at its Escravos Operations during this period of the pandemic