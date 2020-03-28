Lagos Island Coronavirus isolation centre now ready for use-  Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos Island isolation centre for the treatment of Covid-19, also known as Coronavirus, has been completed and is ready for use.

The centre jointly built by the Lagos State government and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), is a 110-bed facility.

It is the first of the kind to be completed in Lagos since the outbreak of Covid-19 to cater to the growing number of cases being recorded in the state, and would reduce pressure on the existing infectious disease’s hospital at Yaba.

There are plans by the state government to build more of such a facility in Epe, Ikorodu, Badagary and Ikeja should the virus continues to spread.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who inspected the Onikan centre on Saturday together with the management of GTB, said it was being officially handed over for use.

In addition to reducing the pressure on the infectious disease hospital at Yaba, the new centres being built, will also ensure seamless and coordinated approach towards the quick identification and isolation of suspected cases in the state.