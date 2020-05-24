Lagos discharges additional 31 COVID-19 patients

Additional 31 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos , all Nigerians to reunite with society.

This announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Sunday via its twitter handle.

Of the 31 patients discharged, 12 were females and 19 males, the ministry said.

“The patients, 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 1 from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and 1 from Lagos University Teaching Hosptial (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of COVID19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 738,” according to the ministry.