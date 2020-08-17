Kwara government donates 50,000 pieces of sanitisers as students begin exams

Kwara State Government on Monday donated 50,000 pieces of 200ml and another 2000 pieces of (one) 1 litre of hand sanitisers for distribution to schools across the state as exit class students begin examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical experts have recommended physical distancing, constant hand washing, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and face masks, among others, as some of the measures to flatten the curve of the virus.

“These sanitisers are to be distributed to schools across the state as our SS3 students started their West African Examination Council examinations today and very soon the JSS3 too will start their exam,” Secretary to the State Government, Saba Mamman Jibril (Prof) said at the brief handover ceremony.

Jibril, who recalled that the state had earlier been given out 65,000 face masks to the students and teachers, handed the sanitisers to the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Fatimah Bisola Ahmed.

He says: “Now we are presenting to the Honourable Commissioner 50,000 hand sanitisers of 200ml for distribution to schools. Another consignment 2000 sanitisers (one litre) are also going to schools.

“The pandemic is still here and the government is trying its best to counter it. We appreciate Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for prompt approval and releases for the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

“We urge principals to ensure that the students use these items. Our students must not be careless just because they are writing exams. They must use their face masks at all times. They are the end-users of these items.”

Ahmed, however, explained that the 65000 face masks earlier presented by the state government had been distributed while the hand sanitisers would be evenly distributed to all the schools in the state.

“I want to commend Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his proactiveness in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state. I want to assure the public that the sanitisers will be evenly distributed to the schools across the state,” she said.