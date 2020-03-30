Kano commissioner makes case for media inclusion in palliative support

Mohammed Garba, Kano State Commissioner for Information, has suggested the need for the media sector to be included in the palliative support that the Federal Government is rolling out to businesses affected by COVID -19 pandemic.

Garba observed that there is a need for governments at all levels to support the media because of the negative impact pandemic is having on the sector.

The commissioner made the observation on Monday, at a one-day workshop entitled ‘COVID -19: How Prepared is the Media in Handling Disaster’ organised by the Kano State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), for journalists in Kano.

The suggestion is coming on the heels of a promise made by the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to establish a 600-bed isolation centre in Kano State.

“The state government is aware of the tremendous impact that the pandemic is having on the economy generally, particularly, the media sector, and we are looking at a way of providing palliative to some of the radio and television houses operating in the state.’, he stated

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced the philanthropist’s gesture at the inauguration of a 37-member fundraising committee set up to provide succor to the vulnerable in the state.

Governor Ganduje said the isolation centre to be established by Dangote would be established at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar- Mata in Kano metropolis.

The governor noted that the isolation facility to be established at the stadium would complement the already earmarked two isolation centres by the government in the state.

He disclosed that the committee was formed to raise funds to assist the poor people and the downtrodden in order to cushion the effects of lockdown in the state.‎‎

“There are people who are economically weak and must be affected during this trying time. That is why we decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help them cushion the effects,” he said.

“The state government had put everything in place, in terms of prevention and cure, to ensure that the disease “do not ravage the state”, governor Ganduje added

‎The governor, also appealed to retired health workers to volunteer to partake in the effort to fight coronavirus pandemic in the state, urging those interested to register with the state Ministry of Health.‎

It would be recalled that today (Monday) has been declared fasting day against the outbreak of Coronavirus in the state.