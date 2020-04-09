Lagos Court sentences 202 violators of Covid-19 stay-at-home directive 

Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court on Thursday sentenced 202 persons to community service and a fine of N10,000 each for violating the stay-at-home meant to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Lagos police command for violating the stay-at-home order imposed on the state by the Federal Government.

The offenders were said to be engaging in sporting activities in different parts of the state metropolis, taking advantage of the free roads, thereby violating the social distancing order.

The suspects whose ages range between 15 and 42, were arrested around Iju, Sabo, Ikeja, Itire, Ikotun, Ogudu, Akinpelu, Maroko, Alapere, Anthony, Orile, Owode Onirin and Ilemba Hausa areas.

“They were arrested playing football on major streets and having group exercise in large number, which negates the social distancing directive.

The suspects were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court on a one count-charge of violating the social distancing directive of Lagos State government contrary to Regulation 8(1)( a) &(b) and 17(1)(i) of Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency prevention) Regulation 2020. It is an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law Cap P16 Laws of Lagos State, 2015,” said Bala Elkana.

Elkana said 189 of the suspects pleaded guilty to the charge while 13 pleaded not guilty. At the end of the trial, the suspects were found guilty as charged and ordered to pay N10,000 each as fines. They are also sentenced to two hours community service, which was supervised by officials of the state social welfare.