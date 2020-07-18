India donates essential medicines to Nigeria to combat COVID-19

The Indian Government has donated a 7-tonne consignment of essential medicines, including Hydroxychloroquine and medicines including antibiotics, to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as part of India’s ongoing collaboration with African Countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Commissioner of India to Nigeria Shri Abhay Thakur attended the handing over ceremony at the Nigerian Ministry of Health on Friday, which was graced by the Minister of Health, Federal Republic of Nigeria Osagie Ehanire.

According to a statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Nigeria, this consignment was sent to Nigeria in line with the commitment made in the conversation between Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, and Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria on 24 April 2020. This donation underscored the special and unique ties between India and Nigeria.

India has also been offering e-ITEC short training online webinars on COVID-19 Management Strategies to Africa. So far, 14 Nigerian medical professionals have benefitted from these courses. In May/June 2020, India facilitated two commercial exports of HCQS to Nigeria, after the Government of India gave an exemption for the supply of HCQS to Nigeria.

India and Nigeria enjoy longstanding, multifaceted, and friendly relations. India is a close developmental partner of Nigeria, and remains committed to build capacity and contribute towards the health and welfare of the people of Nigeria, including in combatting and overcoming the Covid-19 challenge, the statement said.