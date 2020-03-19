Here’s a breakdown of the 4 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, the country’s economic nerve centre.

The four new cases tested positive out of 19 suspected cases tested, according to Tunde Ajayi, special assistant on health, Lagos State Government.

Breaking down the four new cases, Ajayi tweeted on Thursday via his twitter handle @thetundeajayi: “1. Contact of the third. 2. Female Nigerian came into Lagos on 14th Mar Turkish TK1830. 3. Nigerian male 50’s. Never travelled anywhere and he’s been admitted. 4. Nigerian male arrived 13/03 Lufthansa LH568.”