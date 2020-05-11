Gov Wike gives Port Harcourt residents two-day window to restock

Some hours after demolishing hotels in parts of Rivers State, Gov Nyesom Wike offered a two-day window to Port Harcourt residents to restock and breathe fresh air. In a broadcast Sunday evening, the governor said partial opening would be on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 12 and 13) only.

He said the government has given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the state and after a cautious review of the situation, decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures to enable residents to have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines.

“To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Governments Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020,” Wike said.

“All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 and 13 May 2020. Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public,” he said.

The governor said while oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to government, there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.

“The total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated on Thursday 14th May 2020 and remain until further notice,” he said.

Governor Wike said all other established restrictions under the Executive Orders on social distancing are still in force.

“Compulsory wearing of face mask or scarf in vehicles and public places; closure of all land, sea and air borders and entry routes into the State; and closure of all open markets, including slaughters, hotels, guest houses, cinemas, bars and restaurants; and ban on gathering, including public burials, weddings, and religious gathering of more than 50 persons. Once again, thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” he said.