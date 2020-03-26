Gov Akeredolu tests negative to coronavirus

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for coronavirus. Governor Akeredolu had submitted himself for COVID-19 test on Tuesday and also denied going for self-isolation.

Speaking on Thursday on Radio Nigeria Positive 102.5 FM live programme, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo alongside the Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro confirmed that Akeredolu’s test resulted in negative.

Ojogo said, “the governor willingly submitted himself for the test on Tuesday and we are all happy that it turned out negative today; we celebrate this.

“We taking measures that the disease dies not enter our state, that is why we are calling on the public to follow various directives of the state government on preventing the disease”.

Ojogo wondered why some mischief makers wished Governor Akeredolu tested Positive and carrying mischievous rumour about the governor’s health status.

“We want to appeal to some people who derive joy in the ill-health of fellow human beings to have a change of heart.”

“This is to officially announce to all residents of the State and indeed, the world that the result of the test carried out on the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN is out. IT’S NEGATIVE.

“Recall that Mr Governor willingly offered to be tested on Wednesday morning after one of his earlier contacts had been confirmed to be positive.

“Mr. Governor encourages all to continue to be vigilant and adhere strictly to all regulations put in place to see this debilitating pandemic”.

“Ondo State shall remain safe throughout this trying period,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ondo Sector Command has directed all drivers and the motoring public to desist from the overloading of passengers and goods.

In a press statement issued by the Sector Commander of the Corps, Rotimi Adeleye, which was made available to journalists in Akure said drivers are to ensure that only one passenger occupies the front seat and not more than three people at the rear in order to avoid body contacts.

The statement reads, “Drivers and Passengers are also enjoined to make use of nose mask, hand sanitizers and washing of hands regularly in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. Vehicle owners and drivers are enjoined to always sanitize and disinfects their vehicles often.

“Consequently the use of passengers manifest is to be strictly complied with by all drivers henceforth. Meanwhile, any driver that contravenes or found wanting in the area of overloading and passengers manifest will be sanctioned accordingly.”