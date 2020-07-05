Ghanaian president goes into isolation after meeting COVID-19 patient

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has gone into isolation for two weeks after someone close to him tested positive for COVID-19.

Kojo Nkrumah, Ghana’s minister of information, in a statement on Saturday said the president has tested negative but has taken the measure in line with COVID-19 protocols.

“On the advice of doctors, the president of the republic, Nana Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a 14-day precautionary measure in compliance with COVID-19 protocols,” Nkrumah said.

“The president has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today. He has, as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution,” he said.

Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo “will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the presidential villa at the Jubilee House, Accra”.

Ghana as of July 4, 2020 has recorded 19,388 cases of COVID-19, with 14,330 recoveries and 177 deaths.