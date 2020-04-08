Funke Akindele’s party: Lagos gives conditions to withdraw charges against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi, others

The Lagos State government, Wednesday, gave conditions for withdrawing the criminal charge brought against controversial hip-hop star, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, former Lagos governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife Folashade for flouting the state Coronavirus social distancing directive.

They were arrested alongside Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello who staged a house party in her house to celebrate her husband’s birthday on Saturday, April 4, at their Amen Estate residence.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State had sentenced the couple to 14-day community service each and they are also expected to pay a fine of N100, 000 each.

However, when the case was called, the state counsel, Yakub Oshoala told the Court that even though the state had filed a charge before the Court, a few minutes before the Court sat, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, sent him a directive that having considered the remorsefulness of the three defendants, he had considered an out- of-court settlement conditions.

The condition which are:

(1) They have to write a formal apology to the Government of Lagos State which will solidify the remorsefulness shown by them.

(2) They have to give an undertaking in writing that they will continue to comply with the directives of the President and Governor of the state which is the subject matter of the case before the court.

(3) In view of the danger which the state believes they’ve put themselves by attending a gathering exceeding 20 persons, they must agree to go on 14-day isolation to protect other members of the public from any likely danger.

Oshoala also submitted that this is absolutely necessary in view of the fact that some individuals who travelled from endangered countries where present at the party.

He stressed that the state is not a persecutor but it is always ready to enforce the laws that benefit the interest of the public.

The state counsel submitted that if the conditions are met, the four-count charge will be withdrawn and that will be the end of the matter.

In a reaction, the defence counsels commended the state government, the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP, and affirmed compliance with the three conditions.

Naira Marley was represented in court by Damilola Ayinde-Marshall alongside Afeez Olabisi while Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olawale Akoni and Ebun-olu Adegboruwa represented Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife

The matter has been adjourned till Thursday for affirmation of compliance with the conditions.